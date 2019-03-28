Nationals' Howie Kendrick: No timetable to return
Kendrick (hamstring) is without a timetable to return, but general manager Mike Rizzo said he does not expect it to be a "really long-term" absence, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
It sounds like it will be a matter of weeks, not days with Kendrick. Once healthy, he will assume a bench role for the big club.
