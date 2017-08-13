Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Not in Game 1 lineup
Kendrick is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Giants, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.
Kendrick will be held out of the starting lineup for the fourth time in the past five games. Adam Lind will draw another start in left field, batting fifth.
