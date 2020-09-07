site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: nationals-howie-kendrick-not-in-mondays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Not in Monday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Kendrick isn't in Monday's lineup against the Rays.
Kendrick will take a seat for Monday's series opener with right-hander Charlie Morton on the mound for the Rays. Josh Harrison will take over as the designated hitter.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read