Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Not in Saturday's lineup
Kendrick is out of the lineup for Game 2 of the NLDS against the Cubs on Saturday, Jesse Rogers of ESPNChicago.com reports.
Manager Dusty Baker will roll out the same exact lineup as he did during Friday's loss, with Jayson Werth in left and Kendrick on the bench. Kendrick was used as a pinch hitter Friday, going 0-for-1 with a strikeout, and will likely be deployed in a similar role for Saturday's contest.
More News
-
Nationals' Howie Kendrick: On bench Friday•
-
Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Out of starting lineup Sunday•
-
Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Held out Friday•
-
Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Exits with hamstring tightness•
-
Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Not in Wednesday lineup•
-
Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Sitting out Monday•
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...