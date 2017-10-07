Kendrick is out of the lineup for Game 2 of the NLDS against the Cubs on Saturday, Jesse Rogers of ESPNChicago.com reports.

Manager Dusty Baker will roll out the same exact lineup as he did during Friday's loss, with Jayson Werth in left and Kendrick on the bench. Kendrick was used as a pinch hitter Friday, going 0-for-1 with a strikeout, and will likely be deployed in a similar role for Saturday's contest.