Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Not part of Thursday's lineup
Kendrick (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Thursday's spring game against the Mets.
Kendrick may not have started Thursday anyway with the Nationals using a lineup consisting mainly of players expected to start Opening Day; but regardless, he will sit out the first game on the schedule since he injured his hamstring in Tuesday's spring contest. The full extent of Kendrick's injury has not yet been revealed, so it remains to be seen when he will be ready to get back on the field.
