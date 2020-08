Kendrick is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against Miami.

The 37-year-old missed the past week with the hamstring issue before returning to action for the matinee, so it's not much of a surprise he won't be playing both games. Kendrick went 0-for-1 with one run, one RBI and one walk during the contest. Eric Thames will start at first base while Asdrubal Cabrera serves as the designated hitter in the nightcap.