Kendrick (undisclosed) has yet to be cleared for workouts, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

It's unknown whether Kendrick had a positive COVID-19 test or came into contact with someone who tested positive, but either way the veteran hasn't been able to participate in summer camp. Kendrick was expected to be the Nats' primary designated hitter this season, but if he isn't ready for Opening Day, manager Dave Martinez may have to get creative to fill the spot.