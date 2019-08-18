Kendrick went 2-for-3 with two walks, a double, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 15-14 extra-innings loss to the Brewers.

His performance typified the kind of night both lineups were having -- Kendrick didn't even enter the game until the sixth inning as part of a double switch, and he still reached base four times in the 14-inning marathon. The veteran utility player has started only one of five games since coming off the injured list, though, and with Ryan Zimmerman (foot) currently finishing up a rehab assignment, Kendrick's outlook for playing time down the stretch appears bleak.