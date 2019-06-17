Kendrick went 3-for-4 with a walk, two runs scored and two RBI in Sunday's rout of the Diamondbacks.

The 35-year-old slid over to second base in this one with Matt Adams manning first, as Nats manager Dave Martinez tries to keep Kendrick's hot bat in the lineup. He's now slashing .361/.452/.667 through 12 games in June with three homers and 10 RBI.