Kendrick is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins.

Kendrick will be on the bench for consecutive days after having previously drawn four straight starts. Three of those starts came in contests in which the Nationals had the designated-hitter spot available, but Kendrick looks likely to remain on the bench more often than not when the team plays in National League parks. Kendrick's lack of an everyday role is a frustrating reality for fantasy mangers while he maintains a magnificent .323/.376/.562 slash line for the season.