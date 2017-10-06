Nationals' Howie Kendrick: On bench Friday
Kendrick is not in the lineup for Friday's contest against the Cubs, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Kendrick will start Game 1 of the NLDS on the bench while Jayson Werth draws the start in left field. Although Kendrick may wind up being the odd-man out for the Nationals' starting lineup in the playoffs, he will likely be deployed in almost every affair, whether he subs into the game or is used as a pinch hitter.
