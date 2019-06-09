Kendrick went 1-for-3 with an RBI single and a run scored in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Padres.

Kendrick plated Adam Eaton in the first inning to give the Nationals an early lead, and then scored on a two-run homer by Brian Dozier in the fourth inning. Kendrick is hitting .325/.363/.578 with 38 RBI and 29 runs scored in 53 games this season.