Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Out 10-to-12 days
Kendrick (hamstring) will be sidelined for at least the next 10-to-12 days, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Kendrick underwent an MRI on Wednesday that confirmed he was dealing with a mild left hamstring strain, but that apparently won't expedite his return. Manager Dave Martinez also expressed his optimism on the veteran's status for Opening Day, but that now appears in some doubt. The Nationals final exhibition game is March 25, so if Kendrick plans to return to game action he'll have a small window to do so.
