Kendrick (hamstring) is not in the lineup Friday against the Marlins.

The veteran infielder hasn't seen game action since Aug. 14, and he won't return to the starting nine for Friday's series opener. A trip to the injured list seems likely if Kendrick misses much more time, but for now he'll remain day-to-day. Eric Thames will serve as the designated hitter while Asdrubal Cabrera starts at first base.