Kendrick was diagnosed with a ruptured Achilles and will undergo surgery Monday, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports. His season is over, per Castillo.

This is an awful turn of events for Kendrick, who was slashing .302/.331/.477 while seeing regular playing time amid a rash of injuries to the other Nationals outfielders. The severity of Kendrick's injury means the end of his season, but there is hope he will be ready by next spring training. Washington is reportedly calling up top prospect Juan Soto on Sunday to add needed depth to the outfield.