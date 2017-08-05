Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Out of lineup Saturday
Kendrick is not in Saturday's lineup against the Cubs, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
Kendrick receives a day off after starting the past three games, going 8-for-11 with one home run and two RBI during those contests. He'll likely slide back into the lineup for Sunday's finale, but Adam Lind picks up the start in his place.
More News
-
Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Five hits in Tuesday's loss•
-
Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Heads to bench Monday•
-
Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Draws start Sunday•
-
Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Shipped to Nationals•
-
Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Could be used off bench Friday•
-
Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Out of lineup Friday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...