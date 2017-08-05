Kendrick is not in Saturday's lineup against the Cubs, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

Kendrick receives a day off after starting the past three games, going 8-for-11 with one home run and two RBI during those contests. He'll likely slide back into the lineup for Sunday's finale, but Adam Lind picks up the start in his place.

