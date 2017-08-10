Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Out of lineup Thursday
Kendrick is not in Thursday's lineup against the Marlins, The Washington Post's Jorge Castillo reports.
Kendrick will receive another day off after sitting out Tuesday with back stiffness. The 34-year-old was able to play Wednesday, going 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI, and is likely getting another day to rest while coming back to full health. In his place, Adam Lind draws the start in left, batting sixth.
