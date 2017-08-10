Kendrick is not in Thursday's lineup against the Marlins, The Washington Post's Jorge Castillo reports.

Kendrick will receive another day off after sitting out Tuesday with back stiffness. The 34-year-old was able to play Wednesday, going 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI, and is likely getting another day to rest while coming back to full health. In his place, Adam Lind draws the start in left, batting sixth.