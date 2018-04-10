Kendrick (leg) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Braves, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Kendrick exited Monday's win over Atlanta in the eighth inning with leg tightness, though Janes notes that his leg isn't bothering him anymore Tuesday. However, he'll stay out of the lineup as a precautionary measure. Wilmer Difo is starting at second base and hitting seventh in Kendrick's place.