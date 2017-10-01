Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Out of starting lineup Sunday
Kendrick (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
Kendrick left Thursday's game with hamstring tightness and was held out of the starting lineup Friday and Saturday. He was able to make a pinch-hit performance in Saturday's game, so it appears that he may be over his hamstring ailment. His positional versatility will be a real asset in the Nationals' NLDS matchup against the Cubs next week.
