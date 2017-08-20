Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Out of Sunday's lineup
Kendrick is out of Sunday's lineup against the Padres, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.
He is red hot at the plate, hitting .333 with four home runs over his last 24 at-bats, but will take a rare seat during the day game. Adam Lind and Alejandro De Aza will patrol the corner outfield spots.
