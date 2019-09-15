Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Plates three in win
Kendrick went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in the Nationals' 7-0 win over the Braves on Sunday afternoon.
Kendrick was a major spark for the Nationals on Sunday as he knocked a two-run single in the third inning and then followed that up with a solo shot to left in the fifth. After not starting the first two games of this series, Kendrick got the start and first base and was a key contributor to a much-needed win for the Nationals. The 36-year-old now sports a slashline of .336/.386/.559 with 15 home runs and 60 RBI in 304 at-bats. Kendrick has not been an everyday starter all season but with numbers like those he should continue to see a fair amount of chances as the season winds down.
