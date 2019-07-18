Kendrick got the start at DH during Wednesday's loss to the Orioles and went 0-for-4.

It was only his third start through 11 games in July, as Ryan Zimmerman's return from the IL and Brian Dozier's recent success at the plate have cut down Kendrick's main paths to at-bats. The veteran utility man is still hitting .353 (6-for-17) on the month, but Kendrick's fantasy value will be restricted to deep NL-only formats unless he can find his way back into the Nats' starting lineup consistently again.