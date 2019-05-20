Kendrick went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Cubs.

Though he didn't start in the series finale, Kendrick came off the bench to replace a struggling Brian Dozier in the top of the seventh and cut the Nationals' deficit to one run with his long ball in the bottom half of the inning. The home run was already Kendrick's seventh of the season, putting him on pace to reach double figures for the first time since 2013. The increased power is just an added bonus for those rostering Kendrick, whose strong contact skills make him a major asset in the batting-average category.

