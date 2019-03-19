Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Puts in on-field workout
Kendrick (hamstring) ran the bases, took batting practice and went through fielding drills Monday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
With Kendrick now able to complete a full range of baseball activities, he's set to take another step forward by playing in a minor-league game. The Nationals had planned on having Kendrick get some at-bats on the back fields Tuesday, but rainy weather cancelled those plans. He'll likely return to competitive action Wednesday and look to rejoin the big club's lineup by the end of the exhibition slate, which would help his chances of avoiding a trip to the injured list to begin the season.
