Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Reaches base twice
Kendrick went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's extra-inning loss to the Braves.
Kendrick recorded a single during the Nationals' two-run seventh inning before adding a walk and stolen base -- his second of the season -- two innings later. The utility man is now slashing .362/.455/.596 with three home runs, 10 RBI and a 7:4 BB:K through 16 games this month.
