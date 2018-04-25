Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Receives breather against Giants
Kendrick is not in the lineup against San Francisco on Wednesday.
Kendrick will get some rest during Wednesday's matinee while Wilmer Difo draws a start at the keystone. Over 21 games thus far in 2018, Kendrick is hitting .277/.307/.446 with two home runs and eight RBI.
