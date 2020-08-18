Kendrick (knee) isn't starting Tuesday against Atlanta.
Kendrick has been sidelined for three consecutive games with a hamstring issue, and he'll remain in a bench role Tuesday. He was available as a pinch hitter Monday even though he didn't ultimately appear in the contest, and he could be available once again Tuesday. Kurt Suzuki will take over as the designated hitter with Yan Gomes starting at catcher.
