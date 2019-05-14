Kendrick (neck) isn't in Tuesday's starting lineup against the Mets.

Kendrick hasn't been in the starting lineup since Friday due to a stiff neck, though he did manage to make a pinch-hit appearance Saturday. Skipper Dave Martinez did note that Kendrick is "doing a lot better," per Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports, and he'll be available off the bench Tuesday evening. Gerardo Parra will draw the start at first base and hit fifth with Kendrick on the bench.

