Kendrick (undisclosed) reported to Nationals camp Thursday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Kendrick was unable to work with the team during the start of camp, but he was present for Thursday's workouts for the first time this summer. With just one week remaining until Opening Day, it remains to be seen whether Kendrick will be in shape to play to begin the regular season. The 37-year-old is expected to serve as the Nationals' primary designated hitter this year.
