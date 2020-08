Kendrick is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Kendrick had started the Nats' past four games, so the 37-year-old is likely just receiving a veteran's day off with Washington and Baltimore wrapping up their series with a game that starts at 12:35 p.m ET. Eric Thames will serve as the team's designated hitter, while Asdrubal Cabrera shifts across the diamond to first base as a replacement for Kendrick.