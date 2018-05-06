Kendrick is out of the lineup Sunday against the Phillies, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

The veteran will receive a routine maintenance day in the series finale, opening up a start at the keystone for Wilmer Difo. Neither Daniel Murphy (knee) nor Adam Eaton (ankle) looks particularly close to returning from the 10-day disabled list, so Kendrick should continue to benefit from steady at-bats at either second base or left field for the foreseeable future.