Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Resting Sunday
Kendrick is out of the lineup Sunday against the Phillies, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
The veteran will receive a routine maintenance day in the series finale, opening up a start at the keystone for Wilmer Difo. Neither Daniel Murphy (knee) nor Adam Eaton (ankle) looks particularly close to returning from the 10-day disabled list, so Kendrick should continue to benefit from steady at-bats at either second base or left field for the foreseeable future.
