Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Returns to lineup Wednesday
Kendrick (leg) will play second base and bat sixth against the Braves on Wednesday.
Kendrick was held out of Tuesday's victory after leaving the game Monday because of leg tightness. It appears as though he was available off the bench Tuesday, so there shouldn't be any concern for his status moving forward. With Adam Eaton (ankle) on the 10-day disabled list, expect to see Kendrick's name in the starting nine more frequently over the next week.
