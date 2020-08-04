Kendrick (back) will bat third and play first base Tuesday against the Mets.
Kendrick missed a pair of games last week due to back issues, but the Nationals' lack of games over the weekend gave him the time he needed to get healthy. He's gone just 2-for-16 at the plate so far this season, though that sample size is of course quite small.
More News
-
Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Should return this week•
-
Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Could swing Sunday•
-
Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Gets series finale off•
-
Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Labeled day-to-day•
-
Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Scratched from lineup•
-
Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Sluggish start to year•