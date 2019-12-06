Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Returns to Washington
Kendrick will remain with the Nationals on a one-year, $6.25 million deal, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
The 36-year-old enjoyed a renaissance for the World Series winners last season, hitting .344/.395/.572 (good for a career-high 146 wRC+) over 370 plate appearances. Statcast doesn't think he overachieved at all, giving him a .622 expected slugging percentage on the back of an excellent 48.3 percent hard-hit rate. His fantasy value in 2020 will depend in large part on how many opportunities he gets, but he seems to be a good bet to be quite productive when available.
