Kendrick went 3-for-5 with a double and a two-run home run in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Diamondbacks.

The Nats remain down three starters due to injury which has allowed Kendrick to continue seeing steady playing time, and he's responded with a modest five-game hitting streak to boost his slash line back up to .303/.330/.506. The veteran utility player should remain a solid short-term fantasy option until the roster gets healthier and squeezes him back to the bench.