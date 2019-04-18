Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Rips third homer
Kendrick went 2-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 9-6 win over the Giants.
The 35-year-old now has three homers on the year, all in the last seven games, and Kendrick's .500/.577/1.100 slash line since recovering from a hamstring injury is simply absurd. He's forced his way into at least a temporary timeshare with Brian Dozier at second base, and as long as Kendrick keeps raking, manager Dave Martinez will find ways to get him into the lineup.
