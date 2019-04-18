Kendrick went 2-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 9-6 win over the Giants.

The 35-year-old now has three homers on the year, all in the last seven games, and Kendrick's .500/.577/1.100 slash line since recovering from a hamstring injury is simply absurd. He's forced his way into at least a temporary timeshare with Brian Dozier at second base, and as long as Kendrick keeps raking, manager Dave Martinez will find ways to get him into the lineup.

More News
Our Latest Stories