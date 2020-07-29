Kendrick was scratched from Wednesday's lineup against the Blue Jays with upper-back stiffness, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Kendrick is reportedly available to pinch hit, so it doesn't sound like the issue is anything overly serious. Asdrubal Cabrera is working as the DH in place of Kendrick, with Carter Kieboom getting the nod at third base.