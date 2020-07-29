Kendrick was scratched from Wednesday's lineup against the Blue Jays with upper-back stiffness, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Kendrick is reportedly available to pinch hit, so it doesn't sound like the issue is anything overly serious. Asdrubal Cabrera is working as the DH in place of Kendrick, with Carter Kieboom getting the nod at third base.
More News
-
Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Sluggish start to year•
-
Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Goes yard Monday•
-
Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Reports to camp•
-
Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Not yet in camp•
-
Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Top DH candidate for Nats•
-
Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Seeing action at first, second base•