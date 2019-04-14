Kendrick will start at second base and bat second Sunday against the Pirates.

Kendrick will be rewarded with his second straight start after going 1-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks in Saturday's 3-2 victory. With primary second baseman Brian Dozier slashing just .163/.217/.233 through the Nationals' first 13 games, it wouldn't be surprising if manager Dave Martinez leaned more heavily on Kendrick if Dozier fails to turn things around in his subsequent opportunities.