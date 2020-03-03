Kendrick has gone 3-for-10 with a walk and an RBI through his first five Grapefruit League games entering play Tuesday.

The Nationals have used Kendrick at designated hitter, first base and second base this spring, which essentially aligns with what manager Dave Martinez had laid out for the veteran earlier this spring. Per Jessica Camerato of MLB.com, Martinez doesn't plan to expose Kendrick to third base until late in spring training, as the Nationals plan to have prospect Carter Kieboom and Asdrubal Cabrera compete for the top job at that position throughout camp. Kendrick's age and injury history means the Nationals won't ask him to be an everyday player on the right side of the infield, but his elite contact skills should make him a fixture in the lineup versus lefties and allow him to see occasional work against righties, too. The 36-year-old was instrumental in the Nationals' run to the World Series last season, slashing .344/.395/.572 with 17 home runs in 370 plate appearances.