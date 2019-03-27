Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Sent to injured list
Kendrick was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.
Kendrick has been sidelined for most of March due to a hamstring injury, so this was expected. The veteran utility man will stay back at extended spring training to open the season, where he'll complete his rehab before joining the Nationals. It remains to be seen when he'll be cleared to return. With Kendrick sidelined to begin the season, Wilmer Difo and Jake Noll will fill in around the diamond.
