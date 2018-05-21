Kendrick (Achilles) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Monday, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

Kendrick, who has already been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a ruptured Achilles, will head to the 60-day disabled list to open up a spot on the Nationals' 40-man roster. He's set to undergo surgery Monday, and there's hope that he'll be back to full health by next spring training.