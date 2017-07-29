Kendrick (hand) was traded to the Nationals for left-handed starter McKenzie Mills on Friday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Washington had been looking into multiple solutions for their injury-plagued outfield and appear to have settled on the veteran Kendrick, who provides a solid defensive option and sharp hitter at the plate. The 34-year-old most likely assumes the role as the everyday left fielder for the Nationals, especially considering the unknown return date for regular starter Jayson Werth (toe). Kendrick, who is dealing with a minor hand bruise following an HBP earlier this week, is slashing .340/.397/.454 with the Phillies this season, though he has missed long periods of time due to hamstring and oblique injuries.