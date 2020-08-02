Kendrick (back) felt good when taking at-bats Sunday and should be ready when the Nationals return to game action this week, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The 37-year-old sat out the final two games against the Blue Jays due to upper-back stiffness, but it appears he'll be ready to return coming out of the weekend. The Nationals had the weekend off since the Marlins have been on hiatus after a COVID-19 outbreak among players and staff. Kendrick was off to a slow start this season (2-for-16) before bowing out of the lineup with the back issue.