Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Shows power and speed Friday
Kendrick went 2-for-5 with a home run, a stolen base, two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's win over the Padres.
He continues to thrive at the top of the order for the Nats, and the veteran now has a .357/.400/.696 slash line in 17 games since coming over from the Phillies. Kendrick has been a godsend for a team with five other outfielders currently on the DL, including its entire Opening Day trio, and he should see regular playing time down the stretch as Washington lets players like Bryce Harper (knee) heal up and get ready for the postseason.
More News
-
Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Homers twice in Tuesday's win•
-
Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Not in Game 1 lineup•
-
Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Takes seat Saturday•
-
Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Out of lineup Thursday•
-
Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Drives in three Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Back in left field Wednesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...