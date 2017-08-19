Kendrick went 2-for-5 with a home run, a stolen base, two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's win over the Padres.

He continues to thrive at the top of the order for the Nats, and the veteran now has a .357/.400/.696 slash line in 17 games since coming over from the Phillies. Kendrick has been a godsend for a team with five other outfielders currently on the DL, including its entire Opening Day trio, and he should see regular playing time down the stretch as Washington lets players like Bryce Harper (knee) heal up and get ready for the postseason.