Kendrick (hamstring) is not starting Wednesday against the Braves.
A balky hamstring will keep Kendrick sidelined for a fourth consecutive game, though there's hope that he will be able to return following Thursday's off day. Eric Thames is serving as the DH in this one, with Asdrubal Cabrera at first base and Carter Kieboom at third.
