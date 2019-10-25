Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Sits for Game 3
Kendrick is not in the lineup for Game 3 of the World Series against the Astros on Friday.
Kendrick was named the NLCS MVP and started each of the first two games of the World Series when Washington had the DH available in an AL park, going 2-for-9 with an RBI. Asdrubal Cabrera gets the nod at second base in his place.
