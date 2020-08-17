Kendrick (hamstring) remains on the bench for the third straight game Monday against Atlanta.

Kendrick has hit the ball well enough when available this season, though his .300 batting average has been rather empty as it comes with a modest .333 on-base percentage and a .380 slugging percentage. Even spending the majority of his time as a designated hitter hasn't been enough to keep the oft-injured veteran fully healthy, though there's been no indication that his hamstring tightness is particularly serious. Asdrubal Cabrera will be the designated hitter in his absence.