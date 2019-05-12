Kendrick is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers due to a stiff neck, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.

Kendrick didn't start in Saturday's 5-2 win, but it was believed he was just receiving a rest day. After Kendrick wasn't included in the lineup for a second straight day, manager Dave Martinez acknowledged the veteran was dealing with the neck issue. Martinez noted that Kendrick's absence is a precautionary move more than anything else, and the 35-year-old is still available as a pinch hitter off the bench. After a team off day Monday, Kendrick could be ready to reclaim a starting role at first base in Tuesday's series opener with the Mets.