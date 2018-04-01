Kendrick is out of the lineup Sunday against the Reds, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Kendrick has been serving as the Opening Day second baseman in the absence of Daniel Murphy (knee), and has hit safely in each of his first two games. Manager Dave Martinez will go another direction Sunday, however, awarding Wilmer Difo the start at the keystone.

