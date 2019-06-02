Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Sitting Sunday
Kendrick is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.
Kendrick isn't dealing with a reported injury, but he'll nonetheless find himself on the bench for a second straight day despite continuing to wield a hot bat. The Nationals recently returned Matt Adams from the injured list and aren't quite ready to pull the plug on struggling second baseman Brian Dozier, so Kendrick will occasionally find himself as the odd man out while the three players jockey for two spots in the lineup in any given game.
